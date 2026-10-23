Yung Miami Drops Her Debut Album 'Watch Dis!' W/ Trina, Trick Daddy & More

Yung Miami has finally released her anticipated debut album.



The Miami native, born Caresha Brownlee, released her first solo studio album, Watch Dis!, via Uptown Records on Friday, October 23. On the 21-track album, Caresha reflects on her origin story while setting herself up for the next chapter of her career. She draws inspiration from Miami's iconic 1980s and 1990s eras while embracing the Magic City's unmatched culture and energy.



"I think the title is self-explanatory," Yung Miami tells iHeartRadio. "Instead of me saying what I'm going to do or what this new era is or what this new music represent, it's just like, I'm going to show you, watch this."