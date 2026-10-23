Yung Miami Drops Her Debut Album 'Watch Dis!' W/ Trina, Trick Daddy & More
By Tony M. Centeno
October 23, 2026
Yung Miami has finally released her anticipated debut album.
The Miami native, born Caresha Brownlee, released her first solo studio album, Watch Dis!, via Uptown Records on Friday, October 23. On the 21-track album, Caresha reflects on her origin story while setting herself up for the next chapter of her career. She draws inspiration from Miami's iconic 1980s and 1990s eras while embracing the Magic City's unmatched culture and energy.
"I think the title is self-explanatory," Yung Miami tells iHeartRadio. "Instead of me saying what I'm going to do or what this new era is or what this new music represent, it's just like, I'm going to show you, watch this."
"Y'all going to hear the growth," she adds. "Y'all going to hear the new sound. I'm very excited for y'all to hear this project. I think Watch Dis just kind of explains the evolution, the growth, the new Yung Miami, and where I'm at in life."
Yung Miami's long-awaited debut album includes features from including Bryson Tiller, Trina, Summer Walker, Rick Ross, Trick Daddy, Kodak Black, Davido, Lil Baby, Vybz Kartel, Shenseea, Travis Scott, Pleasure P, London On Da Track, G Herbo, and Quavo. She's excited to join forces with G Herbo and Quavo on "TMTC" and unite with Miami's finest, Trina, Trick Daddy, and Rick Ross, on "Dade County." Caresha has shouted out pioneers like Trina and Lil' Kim on past tracks like "News Flash." Now she's grateful to have support from the Diamond Princess and other female artists.
"It's beautiful to have someone like Trina, which is my godmom. Shout out to Trina," Caresha says. "They the OG, so to have them support you and salute you and co-sign you is very important because without them, it probably wouldn't be no female rappers today."
Watch Dis follows the success of her smash hit "Spend Dat," which recently reached Platinum status after selling over 1 million units in the U.S. Her breakout solo hit dropped in April and quickly climbed to the top of the charts. It peaked at No. 1 on Urban Radio and Rhythmic Radio. Since then, Yung Miami has followed up with other singles like "F U" and "2008."
Listen to Yung Miami's debut album Watch Dis! on iHeartRadio now.