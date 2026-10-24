Jay-Z Rocks SoFi With Scarface, DJ Khaled, John Legend

By iHeartRadio

October 25, 2026

Jay-Z In Concert - Miami, FL
Photo: Gustavo Caballero / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Jay-Z kicked off his two-night residency at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Friday, bringing out special guests Scarface, DJ Khaled, and John Legend during the first show. The event is part of his "Jay-Z 30" celebration, marking the 30th anniversary of his debut album, "Reasonable Doubt," released in 1996.

The rap icon opened the show with his 2002 hit "Hovi Baby" and continued with a medley of hits from his extensive career, including "Izzo (H.O.V.A.)," "Run This Town," and "Empire State of Mind." The night was filled with surprises, including a performance of "This Can't Be Life" with Scarface, who joined Jay-Z on stage for the track, as reported by AOL.

Jay-Z's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, also made a special appearance, showcasing her piano skills during "The Story of O.J." and "Dead Presidents." The father-daughter duo shared a heartfelt moment on stage, receiving a warm ovation from the crowd.

The show concluded with an encore featuring DJ Khaled and John Legend, performing their 2022 collaboration "God Did." The concert is part of Jay-Z's yearlong tour, which included sold-out shows in New York, London, and Paris, according to Muzland.

With the Super Bowl scheduled to be held at SoFi Stadium in February, there is speculation that Jay-Z might headline the halftime show. The rapper's recent performances have been seen as a potential test run for the big event, as noted by AOL.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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