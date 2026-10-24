NFL Games Today, Sunday, October 25: Full Schedule, Start Times And How To Stream

The NFL's Week 7 lineup on Sunday (October 25) promises exciting matchups, including an early game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints in Paris, France. The afternoon games will feature a big match-up between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens, as the Bengals try to keep pace in a crowded AFC North. The Detroit Lions are in a similar situation, needed to score a victory over the Packers to keep themselves in contention in the NFC North.

The finale on Sunday night looks to be a great match-up as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Seattle Seahawks.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New Orleans Saints — 9:30 AM ET

San Francisco 49ers @ Atlanta Falcons — 1:00 PM ET

Cleveland Browns @ Tennessee Titans — 1:00 PM ET

Indianapolis Colts @ Minnesota Vikings — 1:00 PM ET

Miami Dolphins @ New York Jets — 1:00 PM ET

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Carolina Panthers — 1:00 PM ET

Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens — 1:00 PM ET

New York Giants @ Houston Texans — 1:00 PM ET

Denver Broncos @ Arizona Cardinals — 4:05 PM ET

Green Bay Packers @ Detroit Lions — 4:25 PM ET

Los Angeles Rams @ Las Vegas Raiders — 4:25 PM ET

Kansas City Chiefs @ Seattle Seahawks — 8:20 PM ET

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