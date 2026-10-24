NFL Games Today, Sunday, October 25: Full Schedule, Start Times And How To Stream
By Bill Galluccio
October 25, 2026
The NFL's Week 7 lineup on Sunday (October 25) promises exciting matchups, including an early game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints in Paris, France. The afternoon games will feature a big match-up between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens, as the Bengals try to keep pace in a crowded AFC North. The Detroit Lions are in a similar situation, needed to score a victory over the Packers to keep themselves in contention in the NFC North.
The finale on Sunday night looks to be a great match-up as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Seattle Seahawks.
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New Orleans Saints — 9:30 AM ET
- Listen
- Pittsburgh: 102.5 DVE |Fox Sports 970
- New Orleans: 870 / 105.3 WWL
San Francisco 49ers @ Atlanta Falcons — 1:00 PM ET
- Listen
- San Francisco: 680 / 104.5 KNBR | 107.7 The Bone
- New Orleans: 870 / 105.3 WWL
Cleveland Browns @ Tennessee Titans — 1:00 PM ET
- Listen
- Cleveland: 98.5 WNCX | 98.5 WNCX
- Tennessee: 104-5 The Zone
Indianapolis Colts @ Minnesota Vikings — 1:00 PM ET
- Listen
- Indianapolis: 107.5 The Fan
- Minnesota: 101.3 KDWB | KFAN FM 100.3 | Kool 108 | Cities 97.1 | K102
Miami Dolphins @ New York Jets — 1:00 PM ET
- Listen
- Miami: Big 105.9 | Fox Sports 940 | Tu 94.9 | Wave 92.7
- New York: Q104.3
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Carolina Panthers — 1:00 PM ET
- Listen
- Tampa Bay: 98ROCK Tampa Bay | 95.7 WDAE
- Carolina: 99.7 The Fox
Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens — 1:00 PM ET
- Listen
- Cincinnati: ESPN 1530 WCKY | 102.7 WEBN | NewsRadio 700 WLW
- Baltimore: ESPN 630 | El Zol 107.9
New York Giants @ Houston Texans — 1:00 PM ET
- Listen
- New York: WFAN Sports Radio New York | WFAN2
- Houston: 95.7 The Fan
Denver Broncos @ Arizona Cardinals — 4:05 PM ET
- Listen
- Denver: 850 AM / 94.1 FM KOA | 103.5 The Fox
- Arizona: Arizona Sports 98.7
Green Bay Packers @ Detroit Lions — 4:25 PM ET
- Listen
- Green Bay: 95.7 BIG FM | NewsTalk 1310 WIBA | Z100 Eau Claire | Fox Sports 1230 | Fox Sports 920
- Detroit: 97.1 The Ticket
Los Angeles Rams @ Las Vegas Raiders — 4:25 PM ET
- Listen
- Los Angeles: 93.1 Jack FM
- Las Vegas: ESPN 1320
Kansas City Chiefs @ Seattle Seahawks — 8:20 PM ET
- Listen
- Kansas City: 106.5 The Wolf
- Seattle: Seattle Sports 710 | 105.1 The Fan(AM) | 105.1 The Fan (FM) | 92.3 KGON
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