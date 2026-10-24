Trump Administration Rolls Back Some Canada Tariffs

The Trump administration is rolling back certain tariffs on Canadian goods, a move that has been praised by Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine. The changes will exempt nine categories of products from the high tariffs imposed earlier this year, while new tariffs will be applied to other items. The adjustments are set to take effect on October 30, just days before the midterm elections.

According to The Washington Post, the products exempted from tariffs include corrugated paper cartons, plastic boxes, refrigeration equipment, and agricultural machinery. Meanwhile, new duties will be applied to items such as carpets, waste products, shampoo, and cocoa powder.

Sen. Collins, who is running for reelection in Maine, announced the policy change, highlighting her efforts to secure tariff relief for products crucial to her state's industries. "Many of our farmers and growers rely on specialized equipment, packaging materials, and other products from Canada that are either unavailable from American suppliers or cannot be replaced without incurring significant expense," Collins said in a statement.

The tariff rollback comes amid concerns about the economic impact of tariffs on states like Maine, Michigan, and New Hampshire, which have been affected by both U.S. tariffs and Canadian countertariffs. The economic strain has become a key issue in the competitive Senate races in these states.

President Donald Trump signed a proclamation to refine the scope of tariffs on Canadian products, as reported by CNBC. White House spokesman Matthew Middleton stated that the president is acting to "protect American farmers, manufacturers, and workers."

Collins' Democratic opponent, Troy Jackson, criticized her for enabling Trump's trade policies, which he argues have harmed Mainers. "Trump’s trade wars have made life harder and more expensive for Mainers," Jackson said.

The changes in tariffs are part of Trump's broader economic policy, which has focused on using tariffs to balance trade relationships and bring manufacturing jobs back to the United States. However, these tariffs have also contributed to higher prices in certain sectors, a significant concern for voters in the upcoming midterm elections.