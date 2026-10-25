Flood Threat Moves Into Plains With Severe Storms

A flood threat that has been affecting the Southwest is now moving into the Plains on Sunday (October 25). Rainfall totals of up to three inches are expected across parts of Nebraska, Wyoming, and the Dakotas. According to FOX Weather, parts of New Mexico, Colorado, Texas, and Utah could also be impacted.

The Weather Channel reports that severe thunderstorms with large hail are possible, and a tornado cannot be ruled out. Southeast New Mexico and far western Texas are the most likely areas to experience these severe conditions.

The storm system, which has already caused significant rainfall in the Southwest, is expected to continue its impact into early next week. Yahoo News notes that the storm will bring additional pockets of heavy rain, potentially leading to flash flooding in areas with saturated soil.

As the storm progresses, damaging winds and large hail remain the main concerns. The FOX Forecast Center warns that the level 1 out of 5 severe storm threat will primarily affect southeast New Mexico and far western Texas. The situation is expected to continue evolving, with conditions potentially worsening as the storm system develops further.