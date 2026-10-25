Obama Criticizes Trump, Ramaswamy In Midterm Rallies

By iHeartRadio

October 25, 2026

Former President Barack Obama Campaigns With Ohio Democrats In Cleveland
Photo: Jeff Swensen / Getty Images News / Getty Images

Former President Barack Obama launched his first campaign rallies for the 2026 midterm elections, sharply criticizing President Donald Trump and Ohio Republican gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. Speaking in Cleveland on Saturday, Obama described Trump's administration as marked by "chaos and cruelty," and mocked the president's focus on White House renovations, comparing it to "Saddam Hussein opening a Cheesecake Factory," as reported by NBC News.

Obama also condemned a controversial campaign ad from Ramaswamy, which featured the estranged mother of Democratic candidate Amy Acton. The ad, which accused Acton of being a liar, was criticized for exploiting her childhood trauma. Obama said, "No office is worth stooping that low," according to Politico.

In addition to supporting Acton, Obama rallied for Democratic Senate candidate Sherrod Brown, who is running against Republican Sen. Jon Husted. Ohio has become a battleground state, with both races considered toss-ups.

Obama's criticism of Trump extended to the ongoing war with Iran and rising consumer prices. He argued that the administration's actions, including tariffs and the war, have driven up costs. Obama urged voters to consider whether Trump has fulfilled his promises from the 2024 campaign, as reported by KATV.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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