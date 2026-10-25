Trump Announces Audi Plant At Georgia Rally

President Donald Trump announced a major economic development during a rally in Perry, Georgia, on Saturday. He revealed that Audi plans to invest over $4 billion in a new manufacturing plant in Macon, Georgia. This facility is expected to produce 200,000 vehicles annually, marking what Trump described as the largest investment in modern U.S. auto industry history. Construction is set to begin in 2027, with production targeted for the early 2030s, according to Investing.com.

The announcement was part of Trump's efforts to bolster American manufacturing and support Republican candidates ahead of the November 3 midterm elections. Trump credited his administration's trade policies, particularly tariffs, for encouraging foreign manufacturers like Audi to expand in the United States. Audi's Chief Executive Gernot Döllner, who joined Trump at the rally, described the project as a long-term commitment to the U.S. automotive market, as reported by the Associated Press.

The new plant is expected to create approximately 4,500 jobs and will manufacture Audi's larger premium SUVs, including the Q7, Q8, and Q9 models. Trump emphasized the significance of the investment, saying, "Think of that. 200,000 cars a year. That's incredible."

The rally also served as a platform for Trump to reflect on his presidency and the political movement that has followed him for over a decade. He expressed gratitude to his supporters and urged them to help Republicans win in the upcoming elections, aiming to make the next two years "bigger and better and stronger than ever before."