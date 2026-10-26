15-Year-Old Boy Arrested In Florida Mass Shooting

A 15-year-old boy, identified as Anthony Rivers III, has been arrested in connection with a mass shooting that occurred near Florida A&M University's Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee. The shooting took place on Saturday night (October 24), following the university's homecoming football game. Rivers faces 11 counts of attempted second-degree murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a delinquent, according to the Tallahassee Police Department (TPD).

The incident left 12 people injured, including 11 who were shot. Six of the victims are minors, and one is in critical condition. Police Chief Lawrence Revell stated that the shooting stemmed from a dispute among individuals who knew each other, and none of the victims appeared to be the intended targets. The Grio reported that a grandmother was also injured while fleeing the scene.

The shooting has raised concerns about gun violence at large gatherings and campus events. Florida A&M University President Marva Johnson expressed sadness and anger over the incident, offering support to the victims and their families. Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey described the shooting as a heartbreaking tragedy.

The investigation remains active, with additional arrests possible. TPD has established a tip hotline and an evidence submission website, encouraging the public to share any information, photos, or videos related to the incident. Chief Revell emphasized the importance of community assistance in solving the case, stating, "Your information could be the key to holding those responsible accountable."