Apple's "Pro And Tell" Event To Unveil New Devices

By iHeartRadio

October 26, 2026

Apple Launches New iPhone Duo For Malaysia
Photo: Annice Lyn / Getty Images News / Getty Images

Apple is gearing up for its "Pro and Tell" event on Wednesday (October 28) in Los Angeles, where it is expected to unveil several new products. Among the anticipated announcements are the first-ever touchscreen MacBook Pro and an updated iPad mini with an OLED display, according to The Verge.

The new MacBook Pro models are rumored to feature OLED display technology and a touchscreen, marking a significant design change. However, they will continue to use the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, rather than the newer M6 chip, which will be reserved for other Mac models, as reported by Engadget.

The iPad mini is also expected to receive a major update, including an OLED display and the A20 Pro chip, making it the first iPad outside of the iPad Pro line to feature OLED technology. This update could include design changes such as thinner bezels and a relocated front-facing camera, according to MacRumors.

The event will not be a traditional Apple launch but rather a briefing for the press and creators, with product announcements expected to be released via press releases. The new devices could be available for pre-order starting on the day of the event, with a potential launch date of November 6.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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