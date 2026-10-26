Ariana Grande Debuts Major Hair Change, And Ricky Alvarez’s Reaction Is Everything

Ariana Grande said “thank u, next” to her famous ponytail. The pop star debuted a brand-new bob on Instagram on Thursday (October 22), and boyfriend Ricky Alvarez clearly approves.

Grande shared a series of sideways selfies showing off the chin-length cut, which has a deep side part and ends that flip up in a retro, ’60s-style swoop. She kept the caption simple with just a heart and tagged hairstylist Brandon Pietsch, who joked in the comments, “The ponytail is taking a hiatus,” HELLO! reported.

Famous friends quickly piled on the compliments. Gigi Hadid called the look “rlly cute,” and Grande’s Victorious costar Daniella Monet wrote, “Natural cutie,” Billboard reported.

But Alvarez stole the show. “i wanna ask you out,” he commented.

The couple first dated in 2015, when Alvarez was one of Grande’s backup dancers, and they rekindled their romance this year. At the final show of her Eternal Sunshine Tour, Grande tweaked a lyric in “Thank U, Next” to sing, “Wrote some songs about Ricky / I’m tryna make him my last.”

The new look comes as Grande takes a break from the spotlight. Ahead of the tour’s end, her rep told Peopleshe planned to step back from “public-facing work and appearances.” She’s still been active on social media, though, and she has a press tour coming up for Focker-In-Law, TMZ reported.