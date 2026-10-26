Audi To Build $4 Billion First US Plant In Georgia, Creating 4,500 Jobs

German automaker Audi has announced plans to invest $4 billion in its first American production facility, to be built in Georgia, with the goal of manufacturing up to 200,000 vehicles annually and creating about 4,500 jobs. The decision was revealed during a campaign rally in Perry, Georgia, where President Donald Trump and Audi Chief Executive Gernot Döllner appeared together on stage, highlighting the significance of the investment for both the region and the company.

Construction on the new plant at the Middle Georgia Mega Site is expected to begin in 2027, with the first vehicles rolling off the assembly line in the early 2030s. The facility aims to produce premium SUVs specifically tailored for North American customers, establishing North America as Audi’s third major production pillar alongside Europe and China.

The announcement comes as tariffs and trade pressures have increased costs for European automakers selling vehicles in the United States. Audi’s US tariffs on vehicles, parts, and raw materials cost the company around $1.4 billion last year. Building cars closer to American customers is expected to help the automaker mitigate these costs and strengthen its competitive position.

While the project has been praised by state officials—Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said, "Audi’s decision to establish its first American manufacturing plant here is another defining moment in that journey"—the investment still requires approval from the Volkswagen Group Supervisory Board. Audi Supervisory Board Chairman Manfred Döss has shown support, emphasizing the need for sustainable, long-term competitiveness.

Audi expects the new plant will provide opportunities not only for direct employment but also for suppliers, service providers, and training partners in the region. The company chose a greenfield development to allow maximum flexibility in its manufacturing processes, though it has not yet disclosed specific details about automation or production technologies.

The proposal comes amid continued debate over trade policy and job security in both the United States and Germany. Some German labor unions have raised concerns about the impact on employment at European plants, while Audi maintains that a stronger North American business will also support its global network.

The Middle Georgia Mega Site was selected for its logistics infrastructure, skilled workforce, and potential for future expansion. Once operational, the plant is expected to play a key role in Audi’s efforts to grow sustainably in the US market. The timeline calls for construction to start in 2027, pending corporate approvals, with full vehicle production anticipated in the early 2030s.