Brewers Seek Commanding World Series Lead

The Milwaukee Brewers are aiming to extend their lead in the World Series as they face the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 3 on Monday (October 26) at Tropicana Field. The Brewers currently hold a 2-0 advantage in the best-of-seven series after securing two one-run victories at American Family Field. In Game 2, Milwaukee rallied from a 4-0 deficit to win 5-4, with Sal Frelick and Cooper Pratt playing key roles in the comeback, as reported by Sportsnet.

Frelick tied the game with a home run in the sixth inning, and Pratt drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh. The Brewers' bullpen, including JoJo Romero, Dustin May, DL Hall, Abner Uribe, and Aaron Ashby, delivered six scoreless innings to secure the win. Brewers manager Pat Murphy praised his team's resilience, saying, "They believe, and they don’t give up."

The Rays, who have a strong home record this season, will rely on right-hander Freddy Peralta to turn the tide. Peralta, a former Brewer, has been impressive with a 1.08 ERA in the postseason. Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash expressed confidence in Peralta, hoping for a strong performance to keep the Rays in the series, according to The Olympian.

Milwaukee's left-hander Robert Gasser will oppose Peralta. Gasser has been effective in the postseason, allowing just one run over nine innings in his first two starts. The Brewers' defense and pitching will be crucial as they seek to win their first World Series title.

The Rays, needing a win to stay competitive, will look to capitalize on their home-field advantage. However, they have struggled with runners in scoring position, going just 3-for-20 in the series so far. Cash attributed these challenges to the Brewers' elite relievers, as noted by ESPN.

Game 3 is set for 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, and both teams are eager to make history by claiming their first championship.