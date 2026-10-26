Cordae Announces New Child On The Way & Reflects On Co-Parenting Daughter

"Although you ain't a man if you can't admit it when you was wrong," he continues. "Can't see it comin' down my eyes, so do it through this song."



Cordae and Naomi Osaka began dating in 2018 and kept their relationship private until they went public at a Los Angeles Clippers game a year later. The couple attended several high-profile events together, including the 2021 Met Gala. Their relationship got more serious after the artist and the tennis star welcomed their first daughter, Shai, in 2023.



Osaka announced her split from Cordae in an Instagram post she shared in January 2025. She reassured fans that there's "no bad blood" between them and called the rapper an "awesome dad" to their daughter. Meanwhile, Cordae has not publicly shared details about his new family.



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