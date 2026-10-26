Cordae Announces New Child On The Way & Reflects On Co-Parenting Daughter
By Tony M. Centeno
October 26, 2026
Cordae feels remorseful for raising his first daughter in separate homes while preparing for his next child.
The prominent rapper opened up about life as a single dad on his new song "Helpless" from his joint album with Anderson .Paak, Heavy Is The Crown, which dropped on Friday, October 23. The FNZ-produced song has Cordae reflecting on his breakup with his daughter's mother, Naomi Osaka, and revealing that he has another child on the way.
"I'm finna have my second child, although we still ain't said our vows," he raps. "Was never my intention to raise my daughter in separate homes/Gavе your mom my all, but the love she had for mе dead and gone."
"Although you ain't a man if you can't admit it when you was wrong," he continues. "Can't see it comin' down my eyes, so do it through this song."
Cordae and Naomi Osaka began dating in 2018 and kept their relationship private until they went public at a Los Angeles Clippers game a year later. The couple attended several high-profile events together, including the 2021 Met Gala. Their relationship got more serious after the artist and the tennis star welcomed their first daughter, Shai, in 2023.
Osaka announced her split from Cordae in an Instagram post she shared in January 2025. She reassured fans that there's "no bad blood" between them and called the rapper an "awesome dad" to their daughter. Meanwhile, Cordae has not publicly shared details about his new family.
Listen to Heavy Is The Crown on iHeartRadio now!