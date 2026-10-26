Drake Joins Backstreet Boys In Their Performance At His 40th Birthday Party

By Tony M. Centeno

October 26, 2026

Drake & The Backstreet Boys
Photo: Getty Images

Drake was so stunned by the Backstreet Boys' surprise performance that he had to join them onstage.

The Canadian rapper was in New York City over the weekend to celebrate his 40th birthday with a two-night extravaganza. He kicked things off at Casa Cipriani, where Drake rocked a shimmering black tuxedo. He received a slew of gifts, including a brand-new red Ferrari that attracted attendees and fans alike. Midway through the night, Drake was surprised by a rare performance from Nick Carter, Brian Littrell, A.J. McLean, Howie Dorough, and Kevin Richardson. The rapper was so enthralled by their appearance that he joined them onstage to perform "I Want It That Way."

"I wanted to say thank you," Drake told the crowd while onstage. "Tonight is not about a tour or an album release or a bunch of videos that we shot or a fragrance or a Nike shoe. Tonight is just about being alive, staying alive."

It was actually the second time Drake performed with the Florida-based boy band. Back in 2022, Drizzy joined the Backstreet Boys onstage during their stop in Toronto for the group's "DNA World Tour."

They weren't the only celebrities who attended Drake's 40th celebrations. On the night of his actual birthday, October 24, Drizzy held another birthday party at Lady Delilah New York, where dozens of celebrities like Future, Travis Scott, Loe Shimmy, Sexyy Red, Jack Harlow, and more gathered to turn up with him.

Check out more moments from Drake's 40th birthday shenanigans below.

DrakeBackstreet Boys
Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices