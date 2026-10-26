Drake Joins Backstreet Boys In Their Performance At His 40th Birthday Party

"I wanted to say thank you," Drake told the crowd while onstage. "Tonight is not about a tour or an album release or a bunch of videos that we shot or a fragrance or a Nike shoe. Tonight is just about being alive, staying alive."



It was actually the second time Drake performed with the Florida-based boy band. Back in 2022, Drizzy joined the Backstreet Boys onstage during their stop in Toronto for the group's "DNA World Tour."



They weren't the only celebrities who attended Drake's 40th celebrations. On the night of his actual birthday, October 24, Drizzy held another birthday party at Lady Delilah New York, where dozens of celebrities like Future, Travis Scott, Loe Shimmy, Sexyy Red, Jack Harlow, and more gathered to turn up with him.



Check out more moments from Drake's 40th birthday shenanigans below.

