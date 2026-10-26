Drake Joins Backstreet Boys In Their Performance At His 40th Birthday Party
By Tony M. Centeno
October 26, 2026
Drake was so stunned by the Backstreet Boys' surprise performance that he had to join them onstage.
The Canadian rapper was in New York City over the weekend to celebrate his 40th birthday with a two-night extravaganza. He kicked things off at Casa Cipriani, where Drake rocked a shimmering black tuxedo. He received a slew of gifts, including a brand-new red Ferrari that attracted attendees and fans alike. Midway through the night, Drake was surprised by a rare performance from Nick Carter, Brian Littrell, A.J. McLean, Howie Dorough, and Kevin Richardson. The rapper was so enthralled by their appearance that he joined them onstage to perform "I Want It That Way."
Drake performs “I Want It That Way” with the Backstreet Boys at his 40th birthday bash in NYC. https://t.co/lED6Jy4H4S— I C E M A N🦉 (@Gracious9689) October 24, 2026
"I wanted to say thank you," Drake told the crowd while onstage. "Tonight is not about a tour or an album release or a bunch of videos that we shot or a fragrance or a Nike shoe. Tonight is just about being alive, staying alive."
It was actually the second time Drake performed with the Florida-based boy band. Back in 2022, Drizzy joined the Backstreet Boys onstage during their stop in Toronto for the group's "DNA World Tour."
They weren't the only celebrities who attended Drake's 40th celebrations. On the night of his actual birthday, October 24, Drizzy held another birthday party at Lady Delilah New York, where dozens of celebrities like Future, Travis Scott, Loe Shimmy, Sexyy Red, Jack Harlow, and more gathered to turn up with him.
Check out more moments from Drake's 40th birthday shenanigans below.
Drake hyping up his dad, Dennis Graham, on the mic, performing at his son’s 40ᵗʰ birthday party 🎤 pic.twitter.com/X2dz93QOGP— HIPHOP CROWN NATION (@hiphopcnation) October 25, 2026
Drake givin out money, free Chanel, cars & new iPhone Duos on his 40th birthday 🎂 told you, that’s why he so mf blessed fr. pic.twitter.com/CotceOS06O— 7happy (@Sevenhappy007) October 24, 2026
“I would not be here if it was not by way and courtesy of the young man Lil Wayne from YMCMB”— I C E M A N🦉 (@Gracious9689) October 25, 2026
— Drake showing love to Lil Wayne at his 40th birthday party 🫂 pic.twitter.com/4GOKZweOYo
A woman won $500K at Drake’s 40th birthday party 🔥 pic.twitter.com/teeUVZTK3i— Prysm Music (@PrysmMusic) October 24, 2026
Drake got OVO Sexyy Red a new chain🧊🦉— Jorginho🦅❤️ (@Jorginh5455501) October 25, 2026
"Thank you baby daddy." pic.twitter.com/j0JbVrs27y
Sexyy Red and Drake 🦉❤️ pic.twitter.com/myuUeuhoPd— Ady (@9013hithere) October 25, 2026
Travis Scott, Future & Loe Shimmy pulled up to Drake’s 40th birthday party and previewed some unreleased music 👀 pic.twitter.com/aOqip974eA— Hip Hop All Day (@HipHopAllDay) October 25, 2026