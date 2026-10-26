Dua Lipa Turns Heads In Lace-Up Knee-High Boots At London Literature Festival

Dua Lipa is proving that a book event can be a fashion moment, too. The pop star hosted two conversations at the London Literature Festival on Saturday (October 24), and both of her looks were all about the shoes.

Lipa is curating this year’s festival at London’s Southbank Centre in partnership with her Service95 Book Club. “I’m thrilled to indulge one of my greatest obsessions: books and the brilliant minds behind them,” she said when her role was announced in March.

For her first talk, with novelist Zadie Smith about her debut novel White Teeth, Lipa wore a red look from Chanel’s fall 2026 collection. She paired it with black leather lace-up knee-high boots from Le Silla, complete with a 12-centimeter stiletto heel, Harper’s Bazaar reported.

Later, she switched into Prada for her chat with poet and musician Mustafa about his poetry collection Nour. That outfit included a black Re-Nylon top and pencil skirt, black hosiery with white floral embroidery, and white feather-trimmed heels with lace-up details.

The bold boots turned plenty of heads. ELLE called them the anchor of the Chanel outfit, saying they added edge to an otherwise reserved look.

Lipa’s busy literary weekend didn’t stop there. She was also scheduled to sit down with Patti Smith on Sunday (October 25) to discuss the rock legend’s memoir, Bread of Angels. The festival runs through November 1.