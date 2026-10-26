Eagles Host Cowboys On Monday Night Football

Week Seven of the NFL season wraps up with a clash between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football at Lincoln Financial Field. Both teams are currently tied with a 2-4 record, but the Eagles hold a slight edge due to tiebreakers. Philadelphia is eager to end its four-game losing streak, while Dallas aims to recover after losing three of its last four games.

The Eagles will be without quarterback Jalen Hurts for the rest of the season, leaving them to rely on Tanner McKee and Joe Milton, who was recently acquired from the Cowboys' practice squad. Meanwhile, the Cowboys, led by quarterback Dak Prescott, are looking to stabilize their offense by focusing on their running game with Javonte Williams, as reported by DallasCowboys.com.

The game will be broadcast nationally on ABC and ESPN, with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman providing commentary, and Lisa Salters and Laura Rutledge reporting from the sidelines. Fans can also tune in to the radio broadcast on SportsRadio 94WIP with Merrill Reese and Mike Quick, or listen to the Spanish broadcast on La Mega 105.7 FM, according to PhiladelphiaEagles.com.

The outcome of this game could significantly impact the NFC East standings, as both teams are still in the race despite their struggles. NBC Sports Philadelphia highlights that the Eagles' defense will need to step up against the Cowboys' potent offense, while the Eagles' offense, missing key players like DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks, will rely on the return of Saquon Barkley to boost their performance.