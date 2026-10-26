Eric Bauza, Voice Of Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Dead At 46

Eric Bauza, the Emmy Award-winning voice actor known for bringing to life modern versions of iconic "Looney Tunes" characters like Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, has died at the age of 46. Bauza passed away on Sunday, with the cause of death identified as hypertensive cardiovascular disease, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

Bauza's family announced his sudden passing in a statement on Instagram. He was celebrated for his work voicing beloved characters such as Tweety Bird, Porky Pig, and Elmer Fudd, among others. His career spanned over 400 acting credits, including roles in "Avatar: The Last Airbender," "Bob's Burgers," and "Teen Titans Go!" Gray News reports that Bauza also lent his voice to characters in "Space Jam: A New Legacy" and "Looney Tunes Cartoons."

Channing Dungey, chairman of Warner Bros. Television Group and U.S. Networks, praised Bauza's talent, stating, "Eric Bauza was a unique voice talent who brought joy and laughter to millions around the world." Bauza followed in the footsteps of Mel Blanc, the original voice of many "Looney Tunes" characters.

Bauza was born on December 7, 1979, in Toronto. His manager, Judy Coppage, expressed the profound loss felt by his family, the animation industry, and fans. "His sudden passing is a shock to all of us, and he will be deeply missed," Coppage said in a statement to NBC Los Angeles.