First Ever Heart Health Guidelines For Women Unveiled

The American Heart Association, in collaboration with the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has released the first-ever guidelines for women's heart health. These guidelines, published Monday (October 26), redefine heart health for girls and women by outlining four distinct "Female Life Stages" that span from puberty through menopause and beyond.

According to Sadiya S. Khan, M.D., M.Sc., FAHA, chair of the collaborative writing group, these guidelines aim to connect care across clinical specialties, ensuring that heart health is addressed holistically throughout a woman's life. "Women experience their healthcare across clinical specialties, but it often is fragmented or disconnected," Khan said. The guidelines emphasize the importance of recognizing cardiovascular risk earlier and providing personalized prevention strategies.

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death among women in the U.S., claiming over 400,000 lives annually, as reported by the American Heart Association. Despite this, only about 41% of women recognize it as their greatest health threat. The guidelines aim to address this gap by providing a shared foundation for clinicians to recognize risk throughout a woman's life.

The new approach views cardiovascular health as a lifelong process, with a focus on biological transitions such as periods, pregnancy, perimenopause, and menopause. The guidelines also highlight the need for a national infrastructure of Comprehensive Centers of Excellence for Women's Cardiovascular Care, which would focus on interdisciplinary clinical care, professional education, research, and community engagement.

William A. Grobman, M.D., MBA, vice-chair of the writing group, emphasized the importance of pregnancy and the postpartum period as windows into cardiovascular health. "An adverse pregnancy outcome can unmask increased cardiovascular risk and that information should guide care well beyond pregnancy," Grobman said.

The guidelines also call for better research and evidence specific to women, as highlighted in a TIME article. The article notes that while women make up a significant portion of clinical research participants, they remain underrepresented in studies focusing on acute coronary syndromes.

These guidelines represent a significant step forward in addressing women's heart health, aiming to improve care and outcomes for women across their lifespan.