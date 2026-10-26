Flood Risk Remains High For Four Corners After Days Of Heavy Rain

Flooding continues to threaten the Four Corners region after several days of intense rainfall have already caused widespread damage, evacuations, and water rescues. The National Weather Service has issued ongoing flood watches for the area where Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, and Utah meet, with more showers and thunderstorms expected over the coming days.

Since Wednesday, unusually heavy rains have saturated the ground, causing rivers to surge and flooding dozens of homes. Emergency services in New Mexico and Colorado have conducted numerous rescues, some involving hoist operations by National Guard helicopters. In Farmington and Shiprock, New Mexico, at least 20 overnight rescue operations took place, while hundreds of homes in the region remain evacuated and without electricity.

The flooding has also led to road closures, including a two-mile section of U.S. Highway 64 west of Shiprock and the U.S. 160 bridge over the San Juan River near the Arizona-Colorado border. Communities like Bluff, Montezuma Creek, and Aneth in southeastern Utah are also affected, as Navajo emergency management personnel work to evacuate residents.

In addition to the flooding, at least one tornado touched down in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Saturday, damaging several homes but causing no reported injuries. Officials have warned that the risk of further flooding remains high due to already saturated soils.

Authorities continue to urge residents to follow all evacuation orders and avoid floodwaters, which may be contaminated with sewage and chemicals due to damage at wastewater treatment plants, according to the Navajo Tribal Utility Authority.

Officials say the situation is ongoing, and more rain could worsen conditions. Residents are advised to monitor weather alerts and heed instructions from emergency personnel as crews continue to assess hazards and restore services in affected areas.