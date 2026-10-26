Four Unbeaten NBA Teams Face Off Tonight

By iHeartRadio

October 26, 2026

Toronto Raptors v Minnesota Timberwolves
Photo: David Berding / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

Tonight, four NBA teams will put their unbeaten records on the line as part of an eight-game slate. The 3-0 Minnesota Timberwolves will visit the Cleveland Cavaliers, while the Oklahoma City Thunder aim for a fourth consecutive win when they host the Phoenix Suns. Meanwhile, Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets will defend their undefeated status at home against the Atlanta Hawks. The surprising Memphis Grizzlies will also seek to maintain their perfect start as they face the Utah Jazz.

The Thunder have been particularly strong in October, boasting a 13-1 record over the last three seasons, the best in the league during this period, as reported by RotoWire. The Timberwolves, on the other hand, have struggled against the spread in October, with a 2-10 record over the last three seasons.

The Rockets, led by Durant, have shown inconsistency, suffering a significant defeat against the San Antonio Spurs recently. However, they remain a formidable team, especially at home. The Grizzlies, who have the easiest October schedule based on last season's opponent win percentages, are looking to capitalize on their favorable matchups.

As the NBA season progresses, these early games set the tone for what promises to be an exciting season. Fans will be keen to see if these unbeaten teams can maintain their momentum tonight.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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