Game Six Of WNBA Finals To Be Matinee In Atlanta

After extensive negotiations, Game Six of the WNBA Finals will be played as a matinee in Atlanta. The Atlanta Dream will host the Golden State Valkyries on Thursday (October 29) at 12:30 p.m. Eastern at State Farm Arena. The game will precede the Atlanta Hawks-Cleveland Cavaliers matchup, which has been moved to an 8 p.m. tipoff, according to CBS Sports.

The series is tied at 2-2 after the Valkyries' victory in Game Four on Saturday (October 24). The Dream have played all their postseason games at the 17,000-seat State Farm Arena, which offers a larger venue than their regular home, Gateway Center Arena, which holds about 3,500 fans.

The decision to hold a doubleheader was made to accommodate increased ticket sales and provide a better atmosphere for fans, as was done for Game Four. ESPN reports that the WNBA, NBA, and both teams worked together to resolve scheduling conflicts, allowing the game to be played at State Farm Arena.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert expressed excitement about the arrangement, stating, "The sellout crowds and extraordinary atmosphere at State Farm Arena for Games 3 and 4 were a tremendous success, and we're excited to give thousands more fans the opportunity to experience Game 6 with a championship on the line."

If the game had not been moved to State Farm Arena, it would have been played at Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia. The Dream announced earlier this month that they will be a full-time tenant at State Farm Arena starting in 2027, which should help avoid such conflicts in the future.

Game Five of the series is scheduled for Monday night (October 26) at Chase Center in San Francisco. The winner of that game will play for the championship on Thursday afternoon. Game Seven, if necessary, is set for Saturday night (October 31).