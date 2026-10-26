Halloween Candy Sales Dip Amid Economic Challenges

Halloween candy sales have slowed this year as U.S. consumers face rising costs and high chocolate prices. According to NielsenIQ, candy sales fell 6.7% in the month ending October 17 compared to the same period last year. This decline follows an 11.7% drop in mid-September, erasing preseason gains from the past two years.

Chris Costagli, a vice president at NielsenIQ, explained that high gas prices have exacerbated affordability concerns, impacting demand for Halloween treats. "I think what you’re seeing now is a consumer that’s spending so much additional money on fuel and housing and clothing and food," Costagli said. "Some of the decisions they’re making about Halloween candy, it’s not necessarily because, 'I notice it’s more expensive than last year,' it’s, 'I can’t afford it this year because I’ve paid so much more for so many other things.'"

Small bags of candy were the only sizes seeing sales growth through mid-October, while large and extra-large bags experienced the biggest declines. Candy and gum prices have risen 44% over the past five years, outpacing the 22.5% increase in prices for all food eaten at home.

U.S. News & World Report highlighted that cocoa prices, a key factor in chocolate costs, reached a record high in January 2025 due to poor weather in West Africa and speculative trading. Although cocoa prices fell earlier this year, they began climbing again in the spring due to disruptions from the Iran war and the El Niño weather pattern.

Despite these challenges, the National Confectioners Association remains optimistic about Halloween sales, noting strong consumer enthusiasm as the peak period for Halloween approaches. NielsenIQ also noted that shoppers are making more frequent trips and spreading their spending, which could lead to last-minute purchases before Halloween.