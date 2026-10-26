Halloween Food Deals And Freebies Delight Diners

By iHeartRadio

October 26, 2026

Austin, Texas Celebrates Halloween
Photo: Brandon Bell / Getty Images News / Getty Images

As Halloween approaches, restaurants across the United States are offering a variety of deals and freebies to celebrate the spooky season. According to MyFoxZone, Burger King is offering Royal Perks members a buy-one-get-one-free Whopper Junior. Krispy Kreme is giving a free doughnut to customers who show up in costume.

Applebee's is serving up 20 boneless wings for $12.99, while Pizza Hut has several Halloween-themed meal deals. Chipotle is bringing back its annual "Boorito" promotion, allowing Rewards members in costume to grab a $6 entrée after 3 p.m. on Halloween.

Additionally, ABC7 reports that IHOP is offering children 12 and under a free scary-face pancake from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Halloween. Baskin-Robbins is offering any regular or kids-sized scoop of ice cream for $1.50 at participating locations.

These specials come as Americans are expected to spend a record $13.5 billion on Halloween this year. For those looking to enjoy the festivities without breaking the bank, these deals provide a tasty way to celebrate.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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