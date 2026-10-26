Harry Styles’ ‘Coming Up Roses’ Music Video Drops Today: Here’s How & When To Watch

Set your alarms, Harry Styles fans. The music video for “Coming Up Roses” premieres TODAY (October 26) at noon ET, which is 4 p.m. UK time.

The drop comes just two days after Styles slipped the news into his Saturday (October 24) show at Madison Square Garden, the 27th night of his 30-show residency. “‘Coming Up Roses’ video on Monday,” he told the crowd from his piano, almost under his breath, Billboard reported.

Fans who caught the moment on video spread it fast. By Sunday, Styles made it official on Instagram with a promo image showing the premiere time.

The video will be the fourth from his album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally., which topped the Billboard 200. It follows the visuals for “Aperture,” “American Girls,” and “Dance No More.” The album arrived March 6 via Columbia Records, with “Coming Up Roses” landing at track 8.

The piano-and-strings ballad quickly became a fan favorite, and it has stayed a regular part of Styles’ Together, Together tour setlist.

Styles’ MSG run wraps up on Halloween with two “Harryween” shows on October 30 and 31. Billboard also confirmed that a documentary about the residency is in the works, directed by John Wilson. After New York, the tour heads to Melbourne in November and December, then returns to North America in spring 2027 with stops in Phoenix, Dallas, Los Angeles, Toronto, Atlanta, and Chicago before a summer run in Europe.