Jack White Remembers Brother Eddie Gillis In Emotional Tribute

By iHeartRadio

October 26, 2026

"Motor City" New York Premiere
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Jack White mourned the loss of his older brother, Edward “Eddie” Gillis, who managed Third Man Records’ Detroit vinyl pressing plant for 10 years. Gillis died Saturday (Oct. 24) following a battle with cancer.

“The world lost a beautiful soul today,” the rocker wrote in an Instagram tribute. “Ed was such a caring, funny and generous person that everybody loved. He taught me so many wonderful and simple things over the years that I’ll never forget; how to string a guitar, how to fish on the Detroit river, how to drive a stick shift. He was an amazing big brother to me and I just hate to see him leave, but I’m glad he is at peace.”

White, the youngest of 10 siblings, also credited Gillis with helping shape his musical beginnings. Gillis was the family’s guitar player while White played drums, and the two performed together over the years, including once for the Detroit Tigers during spring training in Florida.

Gillis is survived by his wife, Angie, and their two children, Amelia and Garrett.

Jack White
Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices