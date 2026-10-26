Jack White Remembers Brother Eddie Gillis In Emotional Tribute

Jack White mourned the loss of his older brother, Edward “Eddie” Gillis, who managed Third Man Records’ Detroit vinyl pressing plant for 10 years. Gillis died Saturday (Oct. 24) following a battle with cancer.

“The world lost a beautiful soul today,” the rocker wrote in an Instagram tribute. “Ed was such a caring, funny and generous person that everybody loved. He taught me so many wonderful and simple things over the years that I’ll never forget; how to string a guitar, how to fish on the Detroit river, how to drive a stick shift. He was an amazing big brother to me and I just hate to see him leave, but I’m glad he is at peace.”

White, the youngest of 10 siblings, also credited Gillis with helping shape his musical beginnings. Gillis was the family’s guitar player while White played drums, and the two performed together over the years, including once for the Detroit Tigers during spring training in Florida.

Gillis is survived by his wife, Angie, and their two children, Amelia and Garrett.