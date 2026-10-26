Japan Indicts US Marine In Okinawa Murder

Japanese prosecutors have indicted Lance Corporal Devin Jacob Ballard, a 20-year-old U.S. Marine, on charges of murder and robbery in Okinawa. Ballard, stationed at the Futenma Air Base, is accused of strangling 39-year-old Anna Yagi with a telephone cord and stealing her backpack on October 3 in a hotel in Naha City, according to ABC News.

The incident has sparked protests in Okinawa and Tokyo, with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi expressing "profound regret" and lodging a strong protest with the United States. The Japanese government has called for "thorough discipline" among U.S. military personnel, CNN reports.

Ballard has denied the allegations, reportedly telling police, "I don't know anything about it." However, security footage allegedly places him at the hotel around the time of the incident, showing a person resembling Ballard entering with a woman and later leaving with her belongings, according to ABC News.

The U.S. Marine Corps has stated it will continue to cooperate with Japanese authorities. Following Ballard's arrest, U.S. troops in Okinawa were placed under a monthlong curfew and required to undergo training on standards and discipline, as reported by CNN.

This case is the latest in a series of incidents involving U.S. military personnel in Okinawa, which has long been a point of tension due to the American military presence on the island.