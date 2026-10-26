JAŸ-Z Brings Out Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg & More At 'JAŸ-Z 30' Shows In Los Angeles

Plenty of celebrities were in the crowd watching JAŸ-Z perform. Kendrick Lamar was spotted entering SoFi Stadium on night one, while Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams partied together in their private suite during the concert. Other artists like Rihanna, Wale, and more were seen turning up in the audience. Toward the end of the show on the second night, JAŸ-Z addressed the hate he gets online and the dangers of AI.



“Y’all gotta be very aware what’s going on in the world, right?" he said. "People will tell you that nobody was in here tonight, but you got eyes, you can see. People will tell you that the music wasn’t great, but you got ears... Question everything in this world of AI.”



See more moments from JAŸ-Z's two nights in Los Angeles below.