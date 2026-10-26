Lewis Hamilton Reveals The Sweet Gift He Got Kim Kardashian’s Kids

Lewis Hamilton is officially a dog dad, kind of. The Formula One star revealed that he gave Kim Kardashian’s four kids a puppy this year, and he called her his “girlfriend” while doing it.

Hamilton, 41, opened up during a press panel in Austin, Texas, on Saturday (October 24), ahead of the United States Grand Prix. When the talk turned to family, he first mentioned how much happiness his niece and nephew bring him before shifting to Kardashian’s children.

“My girlfriend’s kids, I love spending time with them,” he said, according to IBTimes UK. “She’s got four, so I’m getting to play with these kids. I got them a dog this year, so little Halo is a new member of that family.”

Kardashian, 46, shares North, 13, Saint, 10, Chicago, 8, and Psalm, 7, with her ex-husband Kanye West.

The pup, a golden retriever, has already made a few appearances online. Kardashian shared a photo kissing Halo on the snout during a lakeside trip with Hamilton in July, and Hamilton posted a September photo of the dog chewing on a plastic gate, TMZ reported.

The rare comments stand out because the couple usually keeps quiet about their relationship. When The Sunday Times asked Kardashian about Hamilton earlier this month, she politely declined. “In the most respectful way, I’d probably rather not,” she said.

She did, however, open up about the years she spent single after her split from West. “I was really single for five years. And that felt great,” she told the outlet. “I could focus on my kids and projects that I really wanted to be involved with.”

Kardashian and Hamilton were first romantically linked in February and made their first public outing together at the Super Bowl on February 8.