Mary J. Blige Sells Shares Of Her Iconic Catalog For Undisclosed Amount

"For over 30 years, [Blige] has gifted the world with hit after undeniable hit and in the process has created the soundtrack of our lives," says Natalia Nastaskin, Primary Wave’s Chief Content Officer. "To partner with the Queen herself on her extraordinary catalog and her everlasting legacy is an honor for me and for our entire Primary Wave team.”



The deal encompasses some of Blige's biggest hits, including “Family Affair, “My Life,” “Mary Jane (All Night Long),” “You Bring Me Joy,” “Be Happy,” “Be Without You,” “I Can Love You,” and more. Although an amount has not been revealed, artists of Blige's caliber have reportedly sold their catalogs for millions. The Grammy Award-winning singer joins a roster of iconic acts, including André 3000 of OutKast, The Notorious B.I.G., Bob Marley, Whitney Houston, Luther Vandross, and other legendary artists.



Mary J. Blige is currently in Las Vegas for her first-ever residency. Blige announced her residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM earlier this year. "Mary J. Blige: My Life, My Story" ran from May 1 to July 18. The show was recently renewed and will run through February 2027. Before she hit the stage in Sin City, Blige wrapped up her "For My Fans Tour" with NE-YO and Mario.

