Maxxing Chosen As 2026 Word Of The Year By Dictionary.com

Dictionary.com has named "maxxing" as its 2026 Word of the Year, highlighting how the term—meaning to pursue an activity to the fullest or optimize a certain aspect of life—has become a defining part of the year's culture. "Maxxing" comes from "maximum" and "max," and is now widely used as a standalone word or as a suffix with others, such as "gymmaxxing," "looksmaxxing," "healthmaxxing," and "sleepmaxxing."

The rise of "maxxing" reflects a growing trend, especially among Gen Z and Gen Alpha, to focus on optimizing everything from workouts to wellness, even leisure—seen in phrases like "cozymaxxing." In professional and tech circles, terms like "tokenmaxxing" have surfaced to describe maximizing the use of artificial intelligence tools. Politics has also adopted the word, with "homelandmaxxing" appearing in messaging.

While the term has roots in older phrases like "maxing out," its modern use is closely linked to internet culture and self-improvement communities, especially on platforms like TikTok. Its flexibility is notable: it can be used as a noun, verb, adjective, or adverb.

Other finalists for the 2026 Word of the Year included "affordability," highlighting economic concerns; "data center," pointing to the growth of artificial intelligence infrastructure; "unc," a slang term for someone older and out of touch; and "odyssey," a word that gained attention with a major film adaptation in 2026.

Dictionary.com’s 2025 Word of the Year was "67," a viral slang term that left many users confused, marking a contrast with the clear and widespread use of "maxxing" in 2026.