My Chemical Romance Sued By Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

By Will Mendelson

October 26, 2026

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My Chemical Romance is facing legal action after featuring dancers in Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders-inspired outfits during a recent Hollywood Bowl performance.

Pro Silver Star Ltd., owner of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders brand, requested a temporary restraining order and injunction against the band, accusing them of damaging the brand, according to TheWrap.

The dispute stems from the rock group's Oct. 21 performance, the first of five sold-out shows at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. During the song “Teenagers,” dancers wearing outfits resembling the cheerleaders’ signature uniforms performed before grabbing rifles and defending the band from militarized forces in a staged firefight.

In their filing, Pro Silver Star argued that the performance could lead audiences to believe the dancers were actual Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. The company wants the "Welcome to the Black Parade" hitmakers to stop using the uniforms in the performance.

“The universe of alternative costume designs is effectively unlimited,” the filing stated.

Pro Silver Star is also seeking unspecified monetary damages.

My Chemical Romance
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