New Poll Reveals Sharp Divide On Patriotism Between Political Parties

A new national survey highlights a major partisan divide over whether patriotism should be considered a key American value. According to data from a Gallup and With Honor poll released Sunday, 46% of Republicans ranked patriotism among the top three values the nation needs most, compared to just 6% of Democrats, resulting in a 40-point gap—the widest partisan difference in the survey.

Democrats were more likely to prioritize equality, fairness, and kindness, while Republicans favored responsibility and patriotism. Independents fell between the two parties, with 15% selecting patriotism and higher percentages choosing honesty, responsibility, and integrity. Overall, honesty (34%), responsibility (32%), and integrity (31%) were the most frequently cited values across all respondents.

The poll, conducted May 12–22 among more than 3,000 U.S. adults, also found that despite these differences, nearly eight in 10 Americans (79%) said respecting different values is more important than sharing the same ones. This view was echoed by 84% of Democrats, 81% of independents, and 72% of Republicans. Almost three-quarters (76%) of Americans believe at least one value is shared across party lines, though there was little agreement on which value that is—freedom was the most commonly mentioned at 38%.

Generational differences mirrored the political split. Adults aged 65 and older were nearly three times as likely as those aged 18–39 to say more patriotism was needed in the country. The survey also revealed that 24% of Americans believe there are no core values widely shared across party lines.

The survey results were released ahead of the midterm elections, reflecting ongoing challenges in bridging partisan distrust. Rye Barcott, CEO and co-founder of With Honor, told USA Today, "Many Republicans and Democrats 'view the other side as the enemy.'" Still, a strong majority expressed that political leaders should be willing to compromise for the good of the nation, even at personal political cost.

As the nation approaches upcoming elections, these findings highlight both the deep divides and the enduring belief in the importance of mutual respect among Americans.