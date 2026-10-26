Ohio Venues Cancel Ramaswamy Events After Controversial Ad

Several Ohio businesses have canceled campaign stops for Republican gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy following backlash over a controversial advertisement targeting his Democratic opponent, Amy Acton. The ad, which began circulating online last week, features Acton's estranged mother accusing her of lying about her childhood and suggesting she has a mental illness, according to Al Jazeera.

The advertisement does not mention that Acton has been estranged from her mother since 1978, when she was removed from her mother's custody after her stepfather was charged with raping her. Court records cited by FactCheck.org support key elements of Acton's account of childhood homelessness and abuse, contradicting her mother's claims in the ad. Acton and her brother have both spoken publicly about their childhood experiences.

As the controversy has grown, some Ohio businesses, including Old Dog Ale House and Brewery in Delaware and Elliot's Wood Fired Kitchen in Newark, have decided not to host upcoming campaign appearances by Ramaswamy. The cancellations follow public criticism and negative reviews directed at businesses associated with the candidate's events, as reported by the Times of India.

Within the Republican Party, the ad has sparked debate. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, who has endorsed Ramaswamy, called the advertisement "deeply, deeply troubling" and urged its removal, although he maintained his endorsement. President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance have defended Ramaswamy, with Trump describing the ad as "very powerful" and encouraging Ramaswamy to keep running it, according to Al Jazeera.

Acton responded to the ad in an interview with MS NOW's "Morning Joe," saying, "Decency is on the ballot," and emphasizing that her experience reflects the struggles of many Ohioans. She stated, "Everyone is exhausted of living this way," referencing the hostility in politics, and noted that all five living Ohio governors have condemned the ad. Acton said her campaign is about bringing more humanity and problem-solving back into public service, as reported by MS NOW.

Political analysts told Al Jazeera that the advertisement could generate sympathy for Acton, especially among survivors of sexual abuse, and could influence voter sentiment ahead of the November 3 elections. The Cook Political Report recently shifted its rating of Ohio's governor's race from "toss-up" to "lean Democrat," citing the fallout from the controversy. Early voting is already underway in Ohio, but it remains unclear how the events will affect undecided voters.