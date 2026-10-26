Pope Leo Cleared For South America Trip After Surgery

Pope Leo has been medically cleared to proceed with his planned trip to South America next month, following lung cancer surgery earlier this month. The Vatican confirmed that the 71-year-old pontiff will visit Uruguay, Argentina, and Peru from November 6 to 17, as originally scheduled. According to a statement from the Vatican, there are no medical contraindications preventing him from undertaking the journey, as reported by News.Az.

The surgery, performed on October 13, involved the removal of the lower lobe of his right lung, where doctors diagnosed lung adenocarcinoma, the most common form of lung cancer. Dr. Luigi Carbone, the pope's personal physician, stated that Pope Leo's recovery is progressing well, and recent medical examinations show a favorable clinical condition, according to OSV News.

The trip will be one of the most extensive foreign journeys by a Catholic leader in decades, covering approximately 19,000 miles and including visits to 10 cities. Pope Leo is expected to deliver 36 speeches during the 12-day tour. The Vatican has confirmed that the itinerary remains unchanged, despite the recent surgery.

Pope Leo expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming journey, stating, "I am looking forward to returning to the continent where I’ve experienced so many moments of my life." He emphasized the opportunity to strengthen bonds with local churches and bring a message of faith, hope, and peace.

The trip will include a visit to Cusco, Peru, despite its high altitude, which had raised concerns about potential schedule changes. Peruvian organizers have arranged for a specialized ambulance to accompany the pope throughout his visit, ensuring his safety.

The Vatican's announcement underscores the confidence of Pope Leo's medical team in his ability to undertake the demanding international tour. The Holy Father remains deeply grateful for the prayers and support he has received from around the world during his recovery.