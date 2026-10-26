President Trump Praises Libyans After Criticizing Country

President Donald Trump praised the people of Libya as "proud, resilient, hospitable, and deserving of peace and prosperity" on Sunday (October 25) on Truth Social. This statement comes shortly after he referred to Libya as "terror-infested" during a rally in Georgia. The president's remarks were shared on The Hill.

Trump emphasized the strong partnership between the United States and Libya in combating terrorism, highlighting their joint efforts in defeating ISIS. He also expressed respect for the sacrifices made by Libyans in fighting ISIS, stating that the U.S. is committed to strengthening its relationship with Libya and supporting the country's transition toward successful national elections.

The president's comments at the rally in Perry, Georgia, were part of his criticism of Democrats' immigration policies. He mentioned Libya, Yemen, Haiti, and Somalia as "terror-infested" countries, echoing controversial remarks he made during his first term in 2018.

The Libyan Foreign Ministry condemned Trump's comments, stating they undermine the dignity of its people. The ministry summoned a senior U.S. diplomat to protest the remarks, as reported by Reuters.

The Trump administration has been working to restore a U.S. presence in Libya since the fall of dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011. The U.S. State Department plans to reopen its embassy in Libya, a move that was communicated to Congress in July. Currently, there is no active U.S. Embassy in the country, and Americans are advised against traveling to Libya.