Sean Hannity And Ainsley Earhardt Tie The Knot In Florida

Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt, prominent Fox News personalities, were married on Saturday (October 24) at the Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Florida. This location holds special significance for the couple, as it is where Hannity proposed in December 2024, according to USA Today.

The ceremony was attended by family, friends, and colleagues, including several Fox News stars such as Steve Doocy, Lawrence Jones, and Brian Kilmeade. Other notable guests included Eric Trump, former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. The couple shared a joint statement expressing their gratitude and joy, saying, "Our hearts are overflowing with love and gratitude as we begin this new chapter together as husband and wife."

Prior to the wedding, Hannity and Earhardt hosted a pre-wedding celebration at Mar-a-Lago on Friday (October 23), attended by President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. Hannity expressed the importance of having President Trump as part of their celebration, stating, "When Ainsley and I began planning this celebration, it was important to us that he could be part of this special time in our lives."

The bride wore a gown by Oscar de la Renta, and the couple's shared faith played a central role in the ceremony, with readings from Romans 12 and the Song of Solomon. The reception took place at the Everglades Club in Palm Beach, where guests celebrated under a retractable roof.

Hannity, 64, and Earhardt, 50, have been with Fox News for many years, with Hannity hosting his own primetime show and Earhardt co-hosting "Fox & Friends." The couple confirmed their engagement during the Christmas holidays in 2024, expressing their joy and gratitude for the support from their families.