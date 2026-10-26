Seven Condors Released Into The Wild In Northern California

The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance has reached a significant milestone in condor restoration by releasing its 200th bird. Over the past few months, seven condors raised at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park have been released as part of the Northern California Condor Restoration Program. This program is a collaboration between the Yurok Tribe and Redwood National and State Parks.

The California condor, the largest land bird in North America, has made a remarkable recovery from fewer than two dozen worldwide in the early 1980s to over 600 today. The recent release marks the first time condors bred at the Safari Park were released at this site, one of six established release sites.

According to the Yurok Tribe, the program is preparing to release three more condors into Yurok ancestral territory. The birds, two females and one male, were received from the Los Angeles Zoo and are the first condors vaccinated for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) to be released into the wild.

The National Park Foundation has partnered with Pacific Gas and Electric Company, the National Park Service, and the Yurok Tribe to support the restoration of the condor population. This effort is part of a larger initiative to rewild the temperate rainforest ecosystem in Yurok ancestral territory.

The Yurok Tribe initiated the condor reintroduction project in 2008, with support from various organizations. The condor holds cultural significance for the Yurok people and plays a vital role in their ceremonies. The restoration of this species is seen as a way to maintain balance in the natural world.