Sharon Osbourne is keeping her late husband close. In a new interview, she revealed that she visits Ozzy Osbourne’s grave every day, and that she can see it from her window.

Ozzy is buried in the family garden at their home. Sharon told BBC News that putting him somewhere fans could visit was never an option.

“There was no way I could put Ozzy in a public graveyard,” she said. “I’ve seen what happens to other people in the public eye. There’s no peace because people want to come and they want to pay their respects. That’s an ongoing thing, and I wanted Ozzy to rest and just be.”

Asked if she visits him often, she answered, “Of course, every day. I can see him from my window.” She said she still talks to him regularly, but when asked what they talk about, she simply put a finger to her lips.

The Black Sabbath frontman died on July 22, 2025, at 76, just 17 days after his farewell show in Birmingham. Sharon told the BBC he’d had a heart attack after going downstairs for his morning workout. She shared that during the night before, he’d woken up and asked her to kiss him twice.

“And then he said, ‘Hold me, hold me tight,’ and I did,” she recalled.

Fifteen months later, she said the grief hasn’t gone anywhere. “You’ve lost the love of your life, so you don’t just wake up and go, ‘I’m fine now. I’m cured,’” she explained. “You never get over it. But you learn to live with it, and that’s what I’m trying to do.”

Sharon also said the farewell concert gave Ozzy a joyful final chapter. Doctors had urged him to call it off two weeks before the show, but he pushed through, and afterward he was even talking about going on tour.

“To quote one of his songs, he was flying high again,” she said. “He was just floating for those last 17 days. It was great. It was joyous.”

Fans will be able to relive that night soon. The concert film Ozzy & Black Sabbath: Back to the Beginning hits cinemas worldwide on October 28 for a limited time. According to the BBC, it features more than 25 songs from the show, plus backstage tributes from stars like Metallica’s James Hetfield and YUNGBLUD.