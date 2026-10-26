Slayyyter Cancels Rest Of European & U.K. Tour After Laryngitis, Vocal Cord Tears Diagnosis

Slayyyter is putting her voice first. The pop star canceled the rest of the European and U.K. dates on her Wor$t Girl in the World Tour after doctors diagnosed her with laryngitis and vocal cord tears.

“I am heartbroken to share after multiple doctor visits I have laryngitis and vocal cord tears and have been ordered to go on medication and full vocal rest for at least two weeks,” she wrote on her Instagram Story on Friday (October 23). “Because of this, I am forced to cancel the remaining UK/EU dates to avoid permanent damage to my voice.”

She told fans that full refunds will be available at point of sale, and that her team is “already working on rebooking shows for next year,” Paste reported.

“I know how much time and effort is spent to come out to a show,” she wrote. “Some of you have traveled, some of you have made costumes, and I am completely devastated to not be able to give you the shows you were planning for.”

“I hope you know I will make this up to you,” she added.

The move wipes out nine shows that were set for October 24 through November 5 in Warsaw, Prague, Berlin, Antwerp, Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Brighton, and London, according to the tour dates The FADER published earlier this month. Earlier in the week, Slayyyter had already scrapped shows in Copenhagen and Hamburg after losing her voice, bringing the total to 11 canceled dates.

Her next scheduled shows are at Laneway Festival in Australia and New Zealand in February 2027. She’s also set to headline Madison Square Garden in New York City on June 21, 2027.

Fans won’t have to wait long for new music, either. *Wor$t Man in America*, the companion album to this year's *Wor$t Girl in America*, arrives December 4 via Columbia. The nine-track project includes “I Think He’s Got a Girl,” “Crank 2,” and “Beat Up Chanel$.”