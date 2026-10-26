Son Of Country Star Commits To Georgia Football

Bo Bryan, son of country music star Luke Bryan, has committed to play football for the University of Georgia. The three-star quarterback from Battle Ground Academy in Tennessee announced his decision on Sunday, just days after receiving an offer from the Bulldogs on October 19. This marks his first offer from a Power 4 program, according to ESPN.

Bo Bryan, a 6-foot, 205-pound prospect, is ranked as the No. 107 overall pocket passer in the 2027 cycle by ESPN. He chose Georgia over offers from Austin Peay, East Tennessee State, North Alabama, and others. His commitment adds depth to Georgia's 2027 recruiting class, which includes four-star quarterback Colton Nussmeier.

Despite suffering a season-ending shoulder injury earlier this month, Bryan has had an impressive senior year. He threw for 2,006 yards, 30 touchdowns, and three interceptions before the injury. His father, Luke Bryan, expressed pride in his son's development, highlighting his hard work and commitment to the game, as reported by PennLive.

Bryan's commitment to Georgia is a dream come true for the young quarterback, who has been a lifelong fan of the Bulldogs. He frequently visited the campus and attended games, including Georgia's recent win over Oklahoma. His father, Luke Bryan, a Georgia native and lifelong fan of the Dawgs, has been a familiar face at Bulldogs games and events, including a concert at Sanford Stadium earlier this year.

Georgia, currently ranked No. 3, will host archrival Florida on Saturday (October 31) at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Bulldogs are looking to bounce back after a recent loss to Auburn.