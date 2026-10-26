Star Trek Star Walter Koenig Dead At 90

Walter Koenig, best known for his role as Ensign Pavel Chekov in the original 'Star Trek' series, has died at the age of 90. According to TMZ, Koenig passed away on Sunday at his North Hollywood home, surrounded by his daughter, Danielle Koenig, and his niece.

Koenig joined 'Star Trek' in its second season and appeared in 36 episodes. He also reprised his role as Chekov in seven 'Star Trek' films, including 'Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan' and 'Star Trek III: The Search for Spock.' His portrayal of Chekov made him a beloved figure in the sci-fi community.

Beyond 'Star Trek,' Koenig was known for his role as Alfred Bester in 'Babylon 5.' He also appeared in shows like 'Columbo' and 'Futurama.' The Hollywood Reporter noted that Koenig was also a writer, penning episodes for several TV series and writing a memoir titled 'Warped Factors: A Neurotic’s Guide to the Universe.'

Koenig's career began in the early 1960s with roles in 'Gidget' and 'I Spy.' His talent for dialects allowed him to play a variety of characters, including French, Armenian, and Swedish roles. He was also known for his kindness and appreciation for the 'Star Trek' community, often engaging with fans at conventions.

Koenig was predeceased by his son, Andrew Koenig, who died by suicide in 2010, and his wife, Judy Levitt, who passed away in 2022. He is survived by his daughter, Danielle, an actress and screenwriter.