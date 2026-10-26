Talking Heads' David Byrne Reveals Why He Refused To Fall Into The Rock Star Drug Cycle
By Will Mendelson
October 26, 2026
David Byrne opened up about seeing fellow musicians spiral into addiction from drug and alcohol use.
The Talking Heads frontman recently revealed that he made a conscious effort not to follow the same dark path, despite the pressures of fame.
“We’ve seen a lot of people go from being very vibrant and creative to just being a mess,” the legendary musician told i-D. “And I thought, ‘You don’t want to fall into that.’”
Byrne acknowledged that while he used drugs in the past and isn’t “100% clean” today, he eventually recognized the dangers of excessive substance use.
“I still have maybe one more glass of wine that I think is sensible,” the "And She Was" hitmaker said. “People who’d go through a whole Jack Daniels or bottle of vodka — or two whole bottles of wine every night. And I just went, ‘I think I’m done.’”
Byrne cofounded the rock band in 1975 before launching a successful solo career after the group split in the early 1990s. Recently, Byrne and his bandmates announced Talking Heads: New Feeling, a new book set for release in May.