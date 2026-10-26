Thunder Lose All-Star Guard To Ugly Injury

By iHeartRadio

October 26, 2026

Los Angeles Clippers v Oklahoma City Thunder
Photo: Joshua Gateley / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams suffered a severe leg injury during Sunday's (October 25) game against the Los Angeles Clippers. The All-Star was stretchered off the court after an awkward landing caused his left leg to bend unnaturally. The incident occurred with just over a minute left in the fourth quarter of the Thunder's 108-101 victory.

Williams was attempting a dunk when he was fouled by Clippers' Kris Dunn, causing him to lose balance and land awkwardly. According to Yahoo Sports, his teammates, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, were visibly emotional as the medical team attended to him. Williams gave a thumbs-up to the crowd as he was wheeled off, receiving a standing ovation from fans chanting "J-Dub."

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault stated that there was no immediate update on Williams' condition. "We're not doing great," Daigneault said, as reported by USA Today. "That's tough on the guys."

Williams, who was a key player in the Thunder's 2025 championship win, has struggled with injuries in the past, including wrist surgeries and hamstring strains. His latest injury adds to the Thunder's woes, as they also lost Cason Wallace and Jaylin Williams to injuries during the same game.

The Thunder, who are now 3-0 this season, will face the Phoenix Suns on Monday (October 26) at Paycom Center. The team is expected to provide further updates on Williams' condition later today.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices