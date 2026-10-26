Thunder Lose All-Star Guard To Ugly Injury

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams suffered a severe leg injury during Sunday's (October 25) game against the Los Angeles Clippers. The All-Star was stretchered off the court after an awkward landing caused his left leg to bend unnaturally. The incident occurred with just over a minute left in the fourth quarter of the Thunder's 108-101 victory.

Williams was attempting a dunk when he was fouled by Clippers' Kris Dunn, causing him to lose balance and land awkwardly. According to Yahoo Sports, his teammates, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, were visibly emotional as the medical team attended to him. Williams gave a thumbs-up to the crowd as he was wheeled off, receiving a standing ovation from fans chanting "J-Dub."

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault stated that there was no immediate update on Williams' condition. "We're not doing great," Daigneault said, as reported by USA Today. "That's tough on the guys."

Williams, who was a key player in the Thunder's 2025 championship win, has struggled with injuries in the past, including wrist surgeries and hamstring strains. His latest injury adds to the Thunder's woes, as they also lost Cason Wallace and Jaylin Williams to injuries during the same game.

The Thunder, who are now 3-0 this season, will face the Phoenix Suns on Monday (October 26) at Paycom Center. The team is expected to provide further updates on Williams' condition later today.