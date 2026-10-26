Thunder Lose Star Guard To Injury

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams is expected to miss significant time after suffering a severe leg injury during Sunday's (October 25) game against the Los Angeles Clippers. The injury occurred when Williams landed awkwardly after being fouled while attempting a dunk, causing his left foot and ankle to bend unnaturally. He was taken off the court on a stretcher, as reported by Yahoo Sports.

The incident left teammates, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, visibly emotional. "I just feel bad for him," Gilgeous-Alexander said, fighting back tears during a postgame interview. The Thunder secured a 108-101 victory, but the mood was somber as fans chanted "J-Dub" in support of Williams, who gave a thumbs-up while being wheeled off the court.

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault stated that the team would have more information on Williams' condition later today. "We're not doing great," Daigneault said, acknowledging the emotional toll on the team, according to Sportsnet.

Williams, an All-Star and key player in the Thunder's 2025 NBA title win, has faced multiple injuries throughout his career. Last season, he missed 49 games due to various issues, including hamstring problems and wrist surgery. Despite these setbacks, Gilgeous-Alexander expressed confidence in Williams' resilience, stating, "He'll be back better than ever."

The Thunder will face the Phoenix Suns tonight (October 26) at home, and the team will need to adapt quickly to Williams' absence. The game will test the Thunder's depth as they continue their season without one of their star players.