Zelenskyy Says Trilateral Meeting Arranged For November

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia is scheduled for November. Zelenskyy shared the news on X, emphasizing Ukraine's readiness for discussions at both technical and leadership levels. He also criticized U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth for delays in delivering defensive missiles to Ukraine.

The meeting aims to restart stalled peace talks, with discussions focusing on building a security system for Russia and Ukraine after the conflict ends. According to Euronews, Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed "in principle" to resume talks after November 10, following meetings with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff.

Ukraine is pushing for the talks to occur sooner, as winter approaches and every day counts, Ukrainian News reports. Ukraine also wants to involve European Union representatives, despite Russia's opposition.

In an interview with Kyiv Independent, Zelenskyy outlined expectations for the negotiations, stressing the need for robust security guarantees for Ukraine. He emphasized that Ukraine's security cannot be dictated by Russia and that NATO's involvement will be a key discussion point.

The talks will begin with technical discussions before any meeting between Zelenskyy, Putin, and U.S. President Donald Trump. Zelenskyy highlighted the importance of discussing energy ceasefires, grain shipments in the Black Sea, and prisoner exchanges as part of the negotiations.