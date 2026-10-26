Trump Rallies In Mississippi For Hyde-Smith

By iHeartRadio

October 26, 2026

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Photo: KENT NISHIMURA / AFP / Getty Images

President Donald Trump is set to rally in Corinth, Mississippi, today to support Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith as she seeks re-election. The rally at Crossroads Arena aims to boost voter turnout ahead of the midterms, where Hyde-Smith faces Democratic challenger Scott Colom.

According to Mississippi Today, Hyde-Smith expressed confidence in her campaign, stating, "We feel very good about this." She emphasized her record and dismissed recent polls showing a tighter race as "just noise."

Trump's visit comes as both parties invest heavily in the race. Semafor reports that the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee views Trump's campaign stop as a "rescue mission" for Hyde-Smith. Meanwhile, Colom criticized Hyde-Smith for her voting record and challenged Trump to a debate.

Businesses and law enforcement in North Mississippi are preparing for the rally, with barricades set up outside the arena. WREG reports that local schools will dismiss students early to manage traffic.

Hyde-Smith's platform focuses on agriculture and rural community support. Despite Mississippi's Republican lean, Democrats see an opportunity with Colom's candidacy, bolstered by national figures like former Vice President Kamala Harris campaigning in the state.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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