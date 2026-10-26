Trump Rallies In Texas Ahead Of Midterms

President Donald Trump is set to hold rallies in Texas on Tuesday (October 27) to boost Republican turnout ahead of the midterm elections next week. Trump will speak in Corpus Christi at 2 p.m. and in Lubbock at 6 p.m., according to WDRB Wave. These events aim to support Republican U.S. Senate candidate Ken Paxton, who is in a tight race against Democrat James Talarico.

The Texas Senate race has become a key battleground, with polls showing a near-tie between Paxton and Talarico. Kalshi's market currently prices Talarico as a 65% favorite, despite recent polls indicating a dead heat. A Fox News poll showed both candidates tied at 49% among likely voters.

Vice President JD Vance will also visit Texas, holding a rally in Weatherford on Thursday (October 29), as reported by Audacy. This visit is part of the Republican effort to secure votes in key races, including the Senate contest and several competitive congressional districts in South Texas.

Early voting in Texas ends on Friday (October 30), with Election Day on Tuesday, November 3. The outcome of the Senate race could determine which party controls the upper chamber, making these final campaign efforts crucial.