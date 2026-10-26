United Flight Diverts Following Security Concern

A United Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Newark was delayed after a potential security concern forced it to return to Las Vegas shortly after takeoff. According to Las Vegas Review-Journal, United Flight 1681, a Boeing 737 with 150 passengers and six crew members, returned to Harry Reid International Airport due to a "passenger disturbance."

The flight initially departed at 10:37 p.m. on Friday (October 24) and returned at 11:42 p.m. The flight was delayed overnight because the crew reached their maximum allowable working hours, known as a crew timeout. It departed again for Newark at 7 a.m. on Saturday (October 25) and landed around 3 p.m. Eastern, as reported by AOL.

No injuries were reported among the passengers or crew. The KLAS report confirmed the incident, stating that the flight returned due to a "passenger disturbance." However, it remains unclear if any arrests were made in connection with the incident. Efforts to obtain comments from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and FBI were unsuccessful.