Vance, Rubio Early GOP Presidential Favorites

Vice President JD Vance is leading the race for the 2028 Republican presidential nomination, according to a recent New York Times-Siena University poll. Vance holds 33% support among Republican primary voters, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio following at 23% support. The poll highlights a clear preference among Republicans for potential successors to President Donald Trump, as reported by Matzav.

On the Democratic side, the poll reveals a divided field with no clear front-runner. A significant 45% of Democratic primary voters were unable to name a preferred candidate for the 2028 presidential election. Former Vice President Kamala Harris leads with 12% support, followed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom at 9%, and former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg at 7%.

The survey, conducted from October 12 through October 19, involved interviews with 3,494 registered voters nationwide. It underscores the challenges Democrats face in consolidating support behind a single candidate, while Republicans appear to be rallying around Vance and Rubio.

President Trump has also mentioned Vance and Rubio as potential 2028 contenders, praising the Republican Party for having a "great bench" of candidates. In an interview, Trump emphasized the GOP's strong lineup compared to the Democrats, according to Deccan Chronicle.

The poll results come as the country prepares for the November 3 midterm elections, which will play a crucial role in shaping the political landscape and influencing future presidential races.