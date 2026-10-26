Violent Crime Rate Falls 25% In 2025, Census Bureau Finds

A recent survey by the Census Bureau has revealed a significant drop in violent crime rates, with a 25% decrease from 2025. This marks the largest decline since 1973, according to the Justice Department. The findings support an earlier report from the FBI's Uniform Crime Report, which indicated that the country's murder rate has reached a 20-year low.

The survey also showed that robbery rates have decreased by 27%, property crime victimization is down 19%, burglary and trespassing have fallen by 25%, and motor vehicle theft has dropped by 29%. These statistics come as President Donald Trump and his GOP allies highlight the decrease in violent crime rates during their midterm election campaigns.

According to USA Facts, the FBI defines violent crimes as those involving force or the threat of force, including murder, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault. Property crimes involve taking money or property without force, such as burglary, larceny-theft, and motor vehicle theft.

The trend of declining crime rates has been ongoing since the early 1990s. Between 2024 and 2025, violent crime decreased in 46 states and Washington, DC, with significant declines in Indiana, Connecticut, and Washington, DC. The property crime rate also fell in 49 states and Washington, DC, with Indiana experiencing the most substantial decrease.

Despite these positive trends, public perception often differs. A Pew Research Center survey found that a growing number of Americans believe reducing crime should be a top priority for the president and Congress. This sentiment is likely to influence discussions in the upcoming presidential election.